Ortiz TKOs Davis, remains unbeaten

By John DiSanto at ringside

In the main event at the Sugar House Casino, Philadelphia lightweight Steven Ortiz, 8-0, 3 KOs, knocked down DC’s Joshua Davis, 11-3, 5 KOs, three times in the second round to score a TKO. A left hook dropped Davis the first time, and right hands were responsible for the final two knockdowns. Referee Gary Rosato stopped the fight as soon as Davis hit the canvas for the third time. The time was 2:21.

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment promoted the sell-out show.

In the co-feature bout scheduled for six rounds, solid-gold Philly prospect Jaron Ennis, 18-0, 16 KOs, chopped away at Mexican Gustavo Garibay, 13-10-2, 5 KOs, for four rounds before finally stopping him at 2:14 of the fourth. There were no knockdowns, but Ennis was in complete control throughout the fight until referee Eric Dali mercifully stopped it.

In a brief welterweight contest, Philly’s Poindexter Knight, 2-0, 2 KOs, put down Jordan Morales of Sunbury, PA, 2-4, 2 KOs, twice and stopped him at 2:19 of the first round, in a scheduled 4-rounder.

NY Cruiserweight Kennedy Katende, 3-0, 1 KO, battled a full six rounds with Lyubomyr Pinchuck, 4-1, 3 KOs, and won a unanimous decision. Southpaw Katende scored a knockdown with a left hand in round one, but the Pittsburgh-based Ukrainian battled back in the competitive fight. After six, Katende had the lead, 58-55 and 59-54 twice.

Local super middleweight Brandon Robinson, 9-1, 7 KOs, beat New Yorker Juan Zapata, 5-12-2, 3 KOs, by TKO in round one. Robinson unloaded a right hand that crumbled Zapata in a neutral corner, and referee Gary Rosato stopped the fight immediately. The time was 1:50.

New York middleweight Edgar Berlanga, 7-0, 7 KOs, made quick work of Jaime Barboza, of Costa Rica, 19-14, 9 KOs, dropping him twice in the first round and stopping him after just 2:42.

In the scheduled 6-round welterweight bout that opened the show at the Sugar House Casino in Philadelphia, Detroit’s Janelson Bocachica, 9-0, 6 KOs, stopped Mexican Victor Gaytan, 2-4, 1 KO, with a mighty right hand early in round five. Bocachica dropped his foe once in the second, but Gaytan survived. However, another rocket caught him three rounds later, and referee Gary Rosato halted the fight as soon as Gaytan hit the floor. The time was 13 seconds of round five.