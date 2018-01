In Star Boxing’s first show of 2018, welterweight Anthony “Showtime” Karperis (15-3, 5 KOs) outworked Nelson Lara (17-10-4, 9 KOs) over ten rounds on Friday night at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island, NY. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, 100-90. Local favorite Karperis scored his 13th victory at the venue.