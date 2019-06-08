Undefeated super middleweight Ali Akhmedov (15-0, 11 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Marcus McDaniel (15-1, 2 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC International title on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Akhmedov battered McDaniel to the deck in round three with a barrage of punches. McDaniel beat the count, but referee Benjy Estevez deemed McDaniel unable to continue. Time was 1:41.

In a clash between unbeaten welterweights, Brian Ceballo (9-0, 4 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-1-1, 12 KOs). Boxer Ceballo picked apart slugger Eyubov over eight rounds to win 80-72, 79-73, 78-74. Good step-up fight for Ceballo.

WBA #6 super welterweight Israil “The Dream” Madrimov (3-0, 3 KOs), who has only fought in 10-rounders since turning professional, scored a sixth round TKO over Norberto “Domino” Gonzalez (23-13, 13 KOs). A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage at :49.

2016 U.S. Olympian Charles “Bad News” Conwell (10-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Courtney Pennington (12-4-3, 5 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the vacant USBA junior middleweight title. Scores were 97-92, 97-92, 96-93. Pennington deducted a point for holding in round five.

Middleweight Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy (5-0, 5 KOs) needed just 41 seconds to knock out previously unbeaten Juan Barajas (5-1, 3 KOs). A body shot ended it. One punch KO.