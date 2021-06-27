WBO #3, IBF #7, WBC #14 bantamweight Nikolai Potapov (23-2-1, 11 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over the very game Oscar Richard (7-4-1, 2 KOs) in a bout fought in the 122lb division on Sunday at the Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia. Potapov was too strong for the much smaller Richard, but Richard, who fought at flyweight and minimumweight in his last two fights, showed a good chin and a lot of heart. No scores announced.

Middleweight Bakhromjon “B.F.” Fozilov (4-1-3, 4 KOs) won by TKO1 over Andrey Tomashchuk (3-16, 1 KO) in a bout for the WPBF International title. Bout stopped due to a cut caused by a punch.

Middleweight Zurab Kvitsiani (8-1, 2 KOs) outpointed David Nikolaev (9-8-1, 5 KOs) over eight.

Undefeated super lightweight Shamil Malsagov (4-0, 2 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Rustem Fatkhullin (8-9, 3 KOs). Kind of a quick stoppage.

Super lightweight Tikhon Netesov (6-1, 2 KOs) outscored Arkadi Harutyunyan (4-18, 1 KO) in a six-rounder.