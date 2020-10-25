In a WBA super featherweight eliminator, unbeaten Xavier Martinez (16-0, 11 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former WBA interim champion Claudio “The Matrix” Marrero (24-5, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Marrero dropped Martinez twice in round eight but couldn’t finish him. Martinez closed stronger to win 115-111, 114-112, 114-112.

Super lightweight power puncher Subriel Matias (16-1, 16 KOs) was victorious when previously unbeaten Malik “Iceman” Hawkins (18-1, 11 KOs) couldn’t continue after round six. Matias dropped Hawkins in round six. The official time was :01 of round seven. It was the third outing for Matias following his tragic bout with Maxim Dadashev.