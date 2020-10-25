In a WBA super featherweight eliminator, unbeaten Xavier Martinez (16-0, 11 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over former WBA interim champion Claudio “The Matrix” Marrero (24-5, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Marrero dropped Martinez twice in round eight but couldn’t finish him. Martinez closed stronger to win 115-111, 114-112, 114-112.
Super lightweight power puncher Subriel Matias (16-1, 16 KOs) was victorious when previously unbeaten Malik “Iceman” Hawkins (18-1, 11 KOs) couldn’t continue after round six. Matias dropped Hawkins in round six. The official time was :01 of round seven. It was the third outing for Matias following his tragic bout with Maxim Dadashev.
matias is a pure puncher and hurts his opponents whenever he lands a solid punch.once he gets over the tragic affair with the russian boxer lookout.
Nice win for Matias.
Hawkins had no jab, no hand speed, no rhythm, no stinging punch, low/dragging hands, weak legs, bad defense and no stinging combination punching. Matias had no worries about Hawkins’ incoming punches. Thank goodness they stopped the fight because Hawkins was well on his way to receiving serious/life threatening injuries.
This was a prime example of an overhyped fighter (Hawkins), and they should not match him with punchers. Unless they match Hawkins carefully/wisely, I do not believe boxing is for Hawkins.