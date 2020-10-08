In a clash between unbeaten junior middleweights, 2016 Olympian Charles “Bad News” Conwell (13-0, 10 KOs) scored a sudden ninth round round KO over Wendy Toussaint (12-1, 5 KOs) on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Conwell looked headed to a decision win when a right uppercut shattered Toussaint’s nose. Toussaint went to a knee and was counted out. Time was 2:42.

Unbeaten welterweight Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (16-0, 11 KOs) scored an impressive first round knockout against Nicklaus Flaz (9-2, 7 KOs). Bocachica dropped Flaz three times. Time was 2:43.

Unbeaten welterweight Brandun Lee (20-0, 18 KOs) continued his reign of terror with a first round annihilation of Jimmy Williams (16-4-2, 5 KOs). Lee hurt Williams early then just teed off, putting Williams on the deck three times. Time was 1:34.

In his pro debut, featherweight David Navarro won by first round KO over Nathan Benichou (2-2, 2 KOs). Benichou down twice.