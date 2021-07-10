Unbeaten WBO #1 light heavyweight Lyndon Arthur (19-0, 13 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over Davide Faraci (15-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the famed Royal Albert Hall in London. Arthur dropped Faraci twice in round nine and got the stoppage moments later.

Unbeaten WBO #1 super middleweight Zach Parker (21-0, 15 KOs) blew away Sherzod Khusanov (22-3-1, 10 KOs) in the first round. A left to the body put Khusanov down for the count.

WBO #4 super featherweight Archie Sharp (20-0, 9 KOs) outpointed Diego Andrade (13-5-2, 1 KO) over ten to claim the vacant WBO Global title. Scores were 99-93, 97-93, 97-93. Sharp flipped Andrade in round five and got a warning from referee Howard Foster, no point deduction.

Unbeaten bantamweight Dennis McCann (10-0, 6 KOs) overwhelmed John Chuwa (20-5, 10 KOs) to get a second round stoppage.