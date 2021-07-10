By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Upstart middleweight Victor “Hot Chilli” Nagbe (4-0, 0 KOs) scored an upset ten round unanimous decision over former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman (46-16-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Scores at the conclusion were for the Liberian-born, Australian-based Nagbe by 98-92, 97-93, 96-94. Nagbe captured the vacant WBC Australasian title.
Promoter: Phil Eglezos and Pierre Karam of Punisher Promotions
Matchmaker: Peter Maniatis
Pierre Karam ,family of Tony and George and Alan Karam????
I love Sam Soliman but can it really be considered an upset now that he’s like 200 years old?
What upset? It would have been an upset if Soliman won. He is as old as King Solomon.
Upset??? A young undefeated guy beating an old man is called an upset???
That’s not an upset. Soliman is 80 yrs old.
ohhhmyy
maybe this should be it…
unless,, an exhibition lol