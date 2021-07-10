Nagbe upsets Soliman By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Upstart middleweight Victor “Hot Chilli” Nagbe (4-0, 0 KOs) scored an upset ten round unanimous decision over former IBF middleweight champion Sam “King” Soliman (46-16-1, 19 KOs) on Saturday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Victoria, Australia. Scores at the conclusion were for the Liberian-born, Australian-based Nagbe by 98-92, 97-93, 96-94. Nagbe captured the vacant WBC Australasian title. Promoter: Phil Eglezos and Pierre Karam of Punisher Promotions

