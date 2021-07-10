Former WBA super bantamweight world champion Juan Carlos Payano (22-5, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic returned to action for the first time in 2021 with a victory over multi-time world title challenger Luis De La Rosa (25-17, 17 KOs) of Colombia. It was a dominant performance by Payano from beginning to end. De La Rosa did not answer the bell for round five, so Payano was credited with a fifth round TKO. There were no knockdowns in the bout, which took place in Santiago de Tolu, Colombia.