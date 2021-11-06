17-year-old lightweight phenom Abdullah Mason won his pro debut by second round TKO over Jaylan Phillips (1-1, 1 KO). Referee’s stoppage at 2:09.
Middleweight Ian Green (15-2, 11 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Tyler Howard (19-1, 11 KOs). Scores were 80-71, 79-72, 79-72.
Super middleweight Rowdy Legend Montgomery (7-3-1, 5 KOs) scored a devastating third round KO over Martez McGregor (8-6, 6 KOs). A crushing right hand put McGregor down for several minutes. Time was 1:10.