By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Fontana, California’s lightweight Raymond Murattala (7-0, 5 KOs) broke down Jose Cen Torres (13-12, 1 KO). Muratalla boxed patiently from the start and went downstairs to the body in round three sending Torres to the canvas three times as referee Ray Corona 2:58.

Super bantamweight Shane Mondragon (2-0, 2 KO’s) of Colorado stopped Hugo Rodriguez (0-4) of Mexico in the third. The young prospect Mondragon was busy attacking and backing Rodriguez. The referee had seen enough as he stepped in at 1:55 to stop the fight.

Lightweight Nelson Hampton (5-2, 4 KOs) of Texas won a hard fought unanimous decision over Naseem Asad (0-5) of Cincinnati. Hampton stalked the elusive southpaw throughout the fight, shooting the right backing the slippery Asad. Continuing to stay busy, Hampton was productive as Asad gave him all he can handle and even backing him in the fourth and final round in going the distance four rounds. All three judges scored the fight 40-36.

In the opening bout from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, super featherweights Ricky Lopez (20-4-1, 6 KOs) of Colorado and Joe Perez (14-3-2, 10 KOs) fought to a ten round draw. It was a back and forth battle as Lopez and Perez brought the best out in each other. Late in the fight, Perez suffered a cut on top of his head in the eighth round. With Lopez and Perez finishing strong it was up to the judges. Scores for the fight were 97-93 Perez, 97-93 for Lopez, and 95-95.