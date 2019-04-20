April 20, 2019
Boxing Results

Dave Allen, Derek Chisora win in London

Heavyweight fan favorite Dave Allen (17-4-2, 14 KOs) scored a sudden one-punch third round knockout over former WBA world champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (28-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. A body shot put down for the count. Time was :58.

Heavyweight Derek Chisora (30-9, 21 KOs) scored a dull ten round unanimous decision over Senad Gashi (17-3, 17 KOs). The fight never heated up as Gashi went into survival mode early on. Scores were 100-90, 100-91, 99-91.

Other Results:
Josh Kelly W10 Przemyslaw Runowski (welterweight)
Joe Cordina TKO6 Andy Townend (lightweight)
Conor Benn W8 Josef Zahradnik (welterweight)

Results from Carson, California
Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas on July 20

Top Boxing News