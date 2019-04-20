Heavyweight fan favorite Dave Allen (17-4-2, 14 KOs) scored a sudden one-punch third round knockout over former WBA world champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (28-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. A body shot put down for the count. Time was :58.

Heavyweight Derek Chisora (30-9, 21 KOs) scored a dull ten round unanimous decision over Senad Gashi (17-3, 17 KOs). The fight never heated up as Gashi went into survival mode early on. Scores were 100-90, 100-91, 99-91.

Other Results:

Josh Kelly W10 Przemyslaw Runowski (welterweight)

Joe Cordina TKO6 Andy Townend (lightweight)

Conor Benn W8 Josef Zahradnik (welterweight)