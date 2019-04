Heavyweights Dillian Whyte (25-1, 18 KOs) will face Oscar Rivas (26-0, 18 KOs) on July 20 at The O2 in London. Whyte holds the number one slot with the WBC and will be gunning for a tenth straight with wins over Joseph Parker, Robert Helenius and Lucas Browne sandwiched between two wins over Derek Chisora. Rivas KO’d former world title challenger Bryant Jennings in the final round of their clash in January.