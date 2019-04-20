Mahmoud (Manuel) Charr’s manager, Christian Jäger, confirmed today that there have been negotiations for a bout between Anthony Joshua and Charr. “We have had people on the ground in London for two days and have already held meetings,” said the Austrian business tycoon and founder of Easy Motion Skin Christian Jäger. “We are definitely on the short list. There are a lot of different factors for Eddie and Anthony and their teams to consider. They know we want this fight. The ball’s in their court.”

“As soon as the rumors started flying about Miller’s positive test, we were on the phone with Mahmoud and Christian and by the time I hung up, I was booking my flight to London,” said Ivaylo Gotzev, CEO of Epic Sports. “Mahmoud is the natural choice to replace Miller. He is the current WBA Champion, a man that has literally been shot and risen from the dead, a man that went against all odds, only months after having undergone a double hip replacement, to win a world title. Mahmoud—Beloved of God—a warrior for peace who will never surrender. His life is nothing short of a Hollywood thriller. He’s a man on a mission. Let’s go Joshua! Madison Square Garden and the world are waiting.”

“I have been in training since January. I was tested by VADA, and can prove that I am clean. I am ready, willing and able to step in to challenge Joshua on June 1 at the Garden,” said the Champ. “I have been having this dream that I was going to get this fight—I thought what a strange dream. It’s not a done deal, but I can tell you this, even if we don’t get this shot, you are not going to get any disrespect from me or my team. When you do what we do every day, the pain and suffering to push our bodies to unheard of extremes, you can’t have but the most utmost respect for your fellow fighter. That doesn’t mean that I am not going to go there and knock his block off and bring home the belts, it just means that I am going to do it with respect.”