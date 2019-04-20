Unbeaten middleweight sensation Edgar Berlanga (10-0, 10 KOs) needed just 46 seconds to stop veteran Samir Dos Santos (37-15-3, 26 KOs). Berlanga has now scored ten consecutive first-round knockouts to begin his pro career.

Two-time Olympian super welterweight Vikas “The Indian Tank” Krishan (2-0, 1 KO) scored an uneventful six round unanimous decision over Noah Kidd (3-2-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.

Super lightweight Larry Fryers (10-1, 3 KOs) outscored Dakota Polley (5-3, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Judges had it 60-53 across the board.

Bantamweight prospect Lawrence “BT” Newton (12-0, 7 KOs), a stablemate of Terence Crawford, outpointed Jonathan Garza (7-3, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Scores 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.