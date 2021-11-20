November 20, 2021
Boxing News

Results from Atlanta

Rising prospect, Najee Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs), continues to turn heads as a professional, as he scored a dynamic second-round knockout last night, Friday, November 19, 2021, against Anthony Hollaway (3-1-2, 3 KOs). The 4-round bout has the main event and took place at Buckhead Fight Club in Atlanta, GA, Lopez’ hometown, and was promoted by Garry Jonas of Pro Box Promotions.

“I’m coming fast and hard at cruiserweight. People will soon mention me with the likes of Usyk and Evander Holyfield,” said Najee Lopez after getting a knockout win that saw his opponent fall through the ropes.

