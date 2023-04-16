Resultados desde Tijuana, México El peso mosca Víctor “Chucky” Sandoval (36-3, 23 KOs) de Tijuana, México derrotó a su compatriota y contendiente mundial número 14 del CMB Gohan Rodríguez García (12-2-1, 1 KO) por decisión mayoritaria en diez asaltos el sábado por la noche. Fue la primera pelea de Sandoval en casi dos años, pero pudo encontrar su ritmo desde el principio. La pelea tuvo muchos intercambios acalorados con buena acción de dos vías. Al final, los jueces calificaron la pelea 97-93 y 96-94 para Sandoval y 95-95 incluso. El evento tuvo lugar en el Auditorio Municipal de Tijuana, México con Zanfer Promotions promoviendo el evento. Lerena-Merhy en eliminatoria de peso puente del WBC en Sudáfrica Fallece Eliseo Gonzalez, icónico comisionado de boxeo en Cancún Like this: Like Loading...

