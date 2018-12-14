WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is a -400 favorite to retain his belt against Jesse Hart +275 in their rematch tonight in Corpus Christi, Texas. Ramirez won their first fight by tight unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding is a decided +800 underdog against WBC/WBA middleweight king Canelo Alvarez -1600 when they clash on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Ramirez says he’s open to a potential Canelo-Zurdo fight.

“I need to beat Jesse Hart and he needs to beat Rocky Fielding,” said Ramirez. “Mexican versus Mexican, everybody would love to see that. If he wins and I win, let’s do it!”