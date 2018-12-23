Bantamweights José Briegel “Gallito” Quirino (20-2-2, 9 KOs) and Joel Córdoba (14-4-1, 1 KO) battled to a ten round draw on Saturday night at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico. Quirino boxed well, but when he slowed down he was hurt by the combinations and power shots of Córdoba. The fight was exciting from start to finish. Referee “Cuqui” Ramos had a controversial performance by deducting two points from Córdoba.



Former world champion Juan “Churritos” Hernández (35-3, 26 KOs) dropped Julio César Castillo (15-4-1, 4 KOs) in round one, then finished him with two more knockdowns in round four.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (11-0, 10 KOs) got up from the canvas to get a very disputed split decision over Emanuel Aguilar (6-6, 1 KO), who lived up to his “Peligro” nickname. Aguilar went the distance for the first time in his career and had to recover from a fifth round knockdown to win 58-55 on two cards. Herrera was up by the same score on the third card.

Ovation to Champions

The crowd at the Municipal Auditorium paid tribute to Zanfer champions such as the great Julio César Chávez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Jackie Nava, Jaime Munguia, Emanuel Navarrete, Hall of Fame trainer “Nacho” Beristaín and Zanfer Promotions president Fernando Beltrán Rendón.

