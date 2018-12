WBC interim middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo (28-0, 21 KOs) scored a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over late sub Matt Korobov (28-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Korobov gave Charlo all he could handle for the first eleven rounds. Charlo finally rocked Korobov in the last round. Scores were 119-108, 116-112, 116-112.