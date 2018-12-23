December 23, 2018
Boxing Results

Unbeaten Tatsuyoshi Jr. halts Hirashima

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten prospect, the son of former two-time WBC bantam champ Joichiro, Juiki Tatsuyoshi (10-0, 7 KOs), 121, showcased his improvement in overwhelmingly halting Yuki Hirashima (9-3-1, 3 KOs), 121.75, at 2:39 of the third round in a scheduled eight on Saturday in Osaka, Japan.

Photo: Boxing Beat

Juiki, 22, floored his older opponent, 35, with solid shots twice in the opening session, and took the initiative in round two. The third witnessed Tatsuyoshi Jr. batter him from all angles and badly hurt him with the referee Tanaka’s well-timed intervention. His strict father said, “Juiki has become better little by little, though still green.” Juiki may aim at the WBC youth 122-pound belt in the near future.

