February 7, 2022
Probellum inks Williams, Dychko

Probellum has announced the promotional signing of world-ranked middleweight contender Liam Williams (23-4-1, 18 KOs), who suffered a gutsy decision defeat to Chris Eubank Jr in Cardiff on Saturday evening, battling from early knockdowns to take the fight to the final bell. “The result against Eubank was obviously disappointing but sometimes that happens in boxing,” said Williams. “I am confident that with Probellum by my side I’ll be given lots of new opportunities to be back winning again and I’m already focused on returning to the ring later this year.”

Probellum, in association with Bulldog Boxing Promotions, also inked a co-promotional pact with unbeaten heavyweight prospect Ivan Dychko (11-0, 11 KOs).

