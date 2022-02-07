Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano met again today in London at a press conference announcing their undisputed female Lightweight title fight on April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Serrano suggested going twelve three-minute rounds for equality with men, but Taylor wasn’t interested.

Amanda Serrano: “I’m a woman for equality and we all talk about equality, on this table multiple times, we’re making history at the Garden being the first women to headline. We’re making the biggest payday for both of us, and I think we should just continue to make this iconic, make changes to this game and if Katie Taylor is willing and ready and able to make this an equal fight of twelve rounds of three minutes. If we want to make change, I think we should pave it right now on DAZN. This is all about equality and we should make the change right now.”

Katie Taylor: “I don’t think changing to twelve three-minute rounds will make a difference, this event is already iconic the way it is. The fact the pre-sales are the second best in MSG history says it all really, this fight is more important than we realize, and this proves that the perceptions have changed already. Boxing is boxing regardless, and the fight is already iconic the way it is. “