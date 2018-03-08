Power edge for Parra on Telemundo Friday

Former world title challenger Gilberto “El Yaqui” Parra (26-3, 21 KOs) takes on countryman and former world title challenger Saúl “Baby” Juárez (23-7-1, 12 KOs) in the 10 round main event this Friday at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City, Mexico. The duo will battle it out for the vacant WBC light flyweight Latino title.



Parra enters the fight with the momentum of a seven-fight winning streak. However, he is the visiting fighter and will have to adjust to the high altitude in Mexico City. Parra is unfazed by the aforementioned obstacles. His mind is strictly on Juárez and bringing home the title to his native Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. If he does that he will find himself right back in world title contention.

How is your motivation going into this fight fighting on Telemundo for the first time?

I am extremely motivated because not only can my fellow countrymen watch me on television but my countryman abroad and all fans in general.

What kind of fight do you expect from Juárez?

This fight is going to be very difficult. Juárez really knows how to use up all the space that ring. He is very intellegent in there with his boxing.

What are your thoughts being that in a long distance fight the altitude can play an effect?

This is my first time fighting in Mexico City. I am already mentally and physically prepared for a very tough adjustment with the altitude.

Does him being the hometown fighter push your urgency to be even more aggressive?

In the ring it will be just he and I. My style can win over the local fans. The real fans will recognize the true winner and respect him, as well.

Knowing he is coming to box, will you attempt to box with him at times or strictly try to cut the ring off to be able to do your work?

We both have had our preparations and strategies for this fight. He is very fast and I am very heavy handed. The fans will be treated to see which of the two styles wins in the end.

* * *

Doors open at 7:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM. Auditorio Blackberry, Calle Tlaxcala 160, Cuauhtemoc, Hipódromo Condesa, Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale @ www.ticketmaster.com.mx. The show is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas.