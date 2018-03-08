Bell-Maldonado Headline Toledo Fight Card Saturday

Report/Photo: Bob Ryder

Toledo’s undefeated super featherweight Albert Bell (9-0, 3 KOs) returns this Saturday to the Seagate Convention Center as he takes on rugged Ricardo Maldonado in the eight round main event for promoter Vick Green (Pulse Boxing).



Maldonado (8-6-1, 1 KO) is coming off two straight wins including a knockout victory over previously unbeaten Jamie Ocegueda. Bell scored perhaps his most impressive win of his career in his last fight in stopping Charles Mulindwa is just over a minute.

Both these boxers however are not known for their big punch so on paper this looks to be a distance fight with plenty of action.

Promoter Green doubling as matchmaker along with Aaron Rodriquez have put together an additional six scheduled fights featuring more of the Glass City’s fistic talent. In the main under card bout, welterweight Angelo Snow (6-2, 5 KOs) hopes to rebound after two tough losses when he goes against Joel Guevara (3-2-1, 2 KO’s) in a six round match.

Rounding out the card are four round contests. Heavyweight Marquis Valentine battles Kaleb Slaughter while Toledo’s other heavyweight hope, Cassius Anderson takes on Jamal Woods. Lightweight Raymond Castaneda is in with Darnell Pettis, super middle Roshawn Jones goes against Joshua Kuhn. Leading off the show is Juan Nobles battling fellow bantamweight Austin Lajiness.

Doors open at downtown Toledo’s Seagate Convention Center at 7 PM Saturday night with the action scheduled to begin at 7:45.

Tickets available at ticketmaster.com or at the door.