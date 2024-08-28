Former super middleweight world champion Caleb Plant and unbeaten contender Trevor McCumby were among the fighters who took part in a media workout in Las Vegas on Tuesday to preview their September 14 clash on a PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video and DAZN from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo-Berlanga is the main event.

Caleb Plant: “I’m ready to show the fans what a good old-fashioned ass-whooping looks like. His ‘0’ has got to go. It’s out of here…this is McCumby’s opportunity. Up until now, he’s been a 30-year-old prospect. He’s waited a long time to step up into a big fight and I think it’s because he doesn’t believe in his skills. He can talk all the talk he wants, but actions speak louder than words. For him to choose me as his first step-up fight, I take that personally.”

Trevor McCumby: “I’m not worried about anything Caleb says. I treat every fight the same and train very hard every time. I’m preparing to face the best Caleb Plant…I stay grounded and focused on my goal, that’s the most important thing. I’ve been boxing since I was seven years old and I’ve been on really big stages before. I’m prepared for this moment…I’m coming to show that I have skills as well. This is my coming out fight. The world is going to see who I am. I’m coming into that ring with tenacity.”