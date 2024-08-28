By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Japan-based Ugandan ex-Olympian David Ssemujju (6-1, 4 KOs), 145, acquired the vacant Japanese welterweight belt as he battered and bloodied JBC#1 Aso Ishiwaki (13-8-1, 9 KOs), 147, so lopsidedly that he was declared a TKO winner at 1:55 of the seventh round in a scheduled ten on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. David, 31, was much faster and more skillful than the game but limited Japanese, steadily piling up a point in every round. As the Ugandan accelerated his attack and badly hurt him, the ref Fukuchi didn’t bother to call a well-timed halt. It was the first of a regional title tripleheader.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

