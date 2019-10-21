By Ron Jackson

On an extremely hot Highveld afternoon with temperatures into the high thirty’s Akani Phuzi from the Toweel Gym in Randburg, won on a unanimous ten round point’s decision over the vastly more experienced Vikapita Meroro of Namibia, in a cruiserweight contest, at the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg.

The scores were 99-90, 98-90 and a 96-92 all in favor of Phuzi.

In a fight that never rose to any heights, Phuzi (90.65kg) battled with the cagey 34-year-old Meroro (90.65kg) though the first four rounds with neither fighter dominating which looked more like a sparring session.

However, the extremely well-conditioned 25-year-old Phuzi (10-0, 4 KOs) picked up the pace and scored with a good left hook to take the fifth round; and in rounds six and seven neither fighter dominated. .

In the seventh round the referee who kept out barking unnecessary orders to both fighters throughout, rather unfairly deducted a point from Meroro (27-8, 14 KOs) for holding.

Phuzi who now appeared to be in control dropped the Namibian with big left hook for a count in round eight.

Meroro, 34, was not badly hurt and showed good in condition in the hot conditions to last through to the tenth and final round.

UNDERCARD

In a brawling super middleweight contest the Cape Town based Alex Kabangu (76.15kg) from the Dominican Republic of the Congo just edged out the rugged southpaw Frank Rodrigues (75.95kg) from the Toweel Gym to win on points over eight rounds.

In another scheduled eight-round fight at bantamweight the veteran Cleutus Mbhele (53.14kg was stopped in the eighth round by the southpaw Rofhiwa Nemushungwa (53.26kg), when the referee stopped the fight at 59 seconds into the eighth round.

OTHER RESULTS

Featherweight: Itumeleng Tsholo, beat Rirothe Randima, pts 4; Welterweight: Siphiwe Ntombela, beat Tankiso Qelo, rsf 1 (25 seconds); Heavyweight: Wilhelm Nebe beat Danny Ngokway, pts 4.

LAST BELL

It was rather sad top hear of the passing of the long-time referee and judge Joseph Chaane who served the game with distinction.