Photos: Phil Lambert
MMA veteran Artem Lobov defeated former world champion Paulie Malignaggi via five round unanimous decision in a bare-knuckle match on Saturday night at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa. Judges unanimously scored the contest for the aggressive Lobov 48-47. Malignaggi’s longstanding social media “beef” with UFC star Connor McGregor led him to facing McGregor’s stablemate and friend Lobov.
“I am not sure what the judges were looking at, but I felt like he walked into a lot of my jabs and check left hooks,” said Malignaggi, who may have broken his hand. “Maybe it’s beneath me, but I thought I would give it a shot, give him a shot. Maybe I was wrong. I am 38 years old so I am not interested in campaigning or competing in bare-knuckle against this loss. I kind of liked the adrenaline rush and it was different, but I am done.”
“This was an emotional fight for me,” said Lobov. “I started more on back foot than usual, but still pressed and stalked him. Even though many people talk a lot about fighting and Paulie had a lot to say, he showed up to fight so I respect him for that. The feud is over and we move on. I am happy I was victorious tonight and I can focus back on my family and my son. It’s all about him now.”
Paulie made himself look a bit stupid there. it is a bit unfortunate that malignaagi has ended up as some sort of cross over ambassador for boxing because he has not been a relevant force for nearly a decade. I remember when Amir Khan beat him in 2011 everyone said his legs had gone. This was particularly relevant for Paulie because of his total lack of power. His movement is all he had tactically. Since then his mouth and charisma have kept him in the picture. He should really stop now as he has a long career in TV ahead of him
