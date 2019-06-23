The WBO Championship Committee has designated Oleksandr Usyk as the mandatory challenger in the heavyweight division. The ruling was issued upon a petition filed by attorney John Hornewer representing Team Usyk. Representatives of current #1 contender Dillian Whyte unsuccessfully opposed the petition.

The WBO ruled in favor of Usyk based on his distinguished amateur record and professional accomplishments including having fulfilled a historic achievement by unifying all four major cruiserweight championship titles from the recognized sanctioning organizations (WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF) and winning the World Boxing Super Series Tournament Muhammad Ali Trophy, and having been acknowledged as a WBO Super Champion entitled to certain rights and privileges including eligibility to be considered for designation as the mandatory challenger in a higher or lower division.