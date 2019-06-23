The WBO Championship Committee has designated Oleksandr Usyk as the mandatory challenger in the heavyweight division. The ruling was issued upon a petition filed by attorney John Hornewer representing Team Usyk. Representatives of current #1 contender Dillian Whyte unsuccessfully opposed the petition.
The WBO ruled in favor of Usyk based on his distinguished amateur record and professional accomplishments including having fulfilled a historic achievement by unifying all four major cruiserweight championship titles from the recognized sanctioning organizations (WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF) and winning the World Boxing Super Series Tournament Muhammad Ali Trophy, and having been acknowledged as a WBO Super Champion entitled to certain rights and privileges including eligibility to be considered for designation as the mandatory challenger in a higher or lower division.
USYK is a far more skilled fighter than nearly all the top HW, With the WBO belt on the line that would make him available against the winner of the Andy Ruiz jr. – Joshua rematch, unless they strip Ruiz of his and have a box off with Tyson Fury. I would actually pick Usyk over Wilder if they were to ever meet in the ring.
So he has not had a single fight as a heavyweight and he is ranked number one by an organization already? That is ridiculous.
@James, David Hate Didn’t, Roy Jones didn’t… Why we crying fowl now?!?!
Theres no doubt Usyk is a highly skilled fighter who has accomplished a lot in boxing. Perhaps he’ the best heavyweight out there, even though he hasn’t had one fight in the division, which is exactly why he shouldn’t be named the mandatory challenger. That’s an insult to guys like Dilian Whyte and others who have been competing in the division