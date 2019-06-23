Former 154-pound World Champion Jermell Charlo is a 50:1 favorite to defeat Jorge Cota tonight on FOX from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. This will be Charlo’s first fight since suffering his first career loss to Tony Harrison in December 2018. Charlo was originally scheduled to battle Harrison in a rematch until an injury forced Harrison out of the bout.

The card also features a WBC super bantamweight world title eliminator between former world champions Guillermo Rigondeaux and Julio Ceja. Rigo is a 12:1 favorite.