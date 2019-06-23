In a WBC super bantamweight elimination bout between former world champions, Guillermo Rigondeaux (19-1, 13 KOs) scored an exciting eighth round TKO over Julio Ceja (32-3, 28 KOs). It was a very rugged fight with Rigo and Ceja both more than willing to brawl. Both were deducted points for low blows in round eight by referee Russell Mora. Rigo then dropped Ceja with a huge left hand. Ceja beat the count, but Mora waved it off. Time was 2:59.

Unbeaten lightweight Chris Colbert (12-0, 4 KOs) hammered out an eight round unanimous decision over Alberto Mercado (16-3-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 80-72 3x.

Unbeaten welterweight KO artist Jesús Ramos (10-0, 9 KOs) went the distance for the first time against a very determined Kevin Shacks (3-4-3, 3 KOs). Scores were 40-36 3x.