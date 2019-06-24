By Marco Bratusch at ringside

Former WBA “regular” super middleweight titlist Giovanni De Carolis (28-9-1, 13 KOs) outscored former European champion Khoren Gevor (34-10, 17 KOs), from Armenia by way of Hamburg, Germany, over twelve rounds Friday night in Rome, Italy. It was the first defense of De Carolis’ WBC International 168-pound belt. Judged saw the contest 116-112 twice and 117-111 all in favor of the local man, who banked his third victory in a row since losing to Bilal Akkawy in Australia at the beginning of 2018.

The fight proved to be not an easy one for the 34-year-old De Carolis, who struggled al close distance against Gevor’s experience and tricks from the inside. Referee Jurgen Langos allowed the action to the take place in a call box most of the time, which is Gevor’s favorite battlefield, where the Armenian pushed to the limit his using of the head, holding, headlocks before De Carolis started to give these courtesies back with some wrestling catches and pushes.

An accidental clash of heads cut De Carolis inside the left eyebrow, but the cut was kept under control by his corner. If Gevor was the best man working and basically brawling from the inside, especially with his left uppercut and hitting the body out from his very unorthodox southpaw stance, De Carolis was able to lead the fight from mid-range, unloading crosses and hooks at times that granted him the majority of the rounds on the scorecards. The fight looked to be in balance until the eight round, a sensation confirmed by the WBC open scoring after four and eight rounds.

In the final part of the fight, De Carolis decisively took it over as he was clearly the fresher man, supported by his customary tip-top condition, in respect to the 39-year-old Gevor who inevitably paid the price for being active and controlling the tempo in the first part. The Armenian, who came back to boxing in 2018 after a five-year hiatus, was very tired in the championship rounds and had to take more punches than before, but he managed to weather the storm and going the full distance.

In the chief support of the Davide Buccioni’s BBT Promotion night at Parco della Pace, in western Rome, in front of 1,500 people, unbeaten prospect Michael Magnesi (15-0, 7 KOs) grabbed a good victory stopping Mexico’s Emanuel Lopez (30-11-1, 14 KOs) via K.O. in round ten.

Both men battled at close distance from the beginning, Magnesi leading the dance, throwing more punches and looking the physically stronger man, Lopez continuing to be game and relaxed, using his experience to counter and seek openings especially with his left uppercut up and down. Lopez hit Magnesi under the belt in round five, making his experience count at close quarters. Magnesi switched his tactics in some rounds during the second part of the fight, opting to box more and picking his shots from the outside with his left hand, resulting in taking less shots and winning more rounds.

Lopez was able to absorb heavy shots throughout the bout and like a Mexican warrior looked to be competitive until the final bell, however, a left hook to the body landed by Magnesi in round ten forced the brave Mexican to take a knee and hear the full count of referee Massimo Barrovecchio.

Magnesi, trained by Mario Massai, confirmed to be growing and learning, trying to make himself not only a classic action-fighter, which of course remains his principal trait, but possibly a more complete boxer.