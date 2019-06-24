With his KO over Julio Ceja, and probably the most entertaining performance of his career, 38-year-old Guillermo Rigondeaux earned his chance to climb back into the championship ranks. Rigo is in line to fight the winner of the WBC super bantamweight title match between Rey Vargas and Tomoki Kameda.



Guillermo Rigondeaux: “People were saying that I get on the bicycle and run a lot. Well that’s not true so I wanted to show them I could fight in short distance and I wanted to get a couple of rounds in. Then that left hand came and ended the fight. I knew I was going to catch him with the left, but it wasn’t there in the beginning. I knew in the later rounds that I could use it and actually catch him. We practiced that every day and it paid off.”