Photos: Zanfer

In a great fight, former Mexican Olympian and unbeaten flyweight Joselito “Huracán” Velazquez overcame a tough test to win by eight round split decision over Martin Tecuapetla in what was the headliner at the Lienzo Charro Gortázar in Ahualulco, Jalisco, Mexico.



Velázquez (10-0, 8 KOs) had to work hard to stop the dangerous counterattacks of Tecuapetla (16-11-4, 10 KOs), who was in great physical condition. Scores were 77-75 for Tecuepetla, 77-75, 79-74 for Velázquez.

WBA female super bantamweight champion Yazmín “Rusita” Rivas won a ten round unanimous decision over Ana Maria Lozano (15-9-1, 12 KOs) in a non-title bout. Judges scores were 97-93, 97-93 and 98-92 for Rivas, who was cut on her left eyebrow in the seventh round.

Female jr flyweight Sandra “Perla Negra” Robles (23-3, 11 KOs) took a clear 60-54 3x six round unanimous decision over Jessica Rangel (8-12, 2 KO).

Super welterweight Armando “Torito” Reséndiz knocked out Miguel Angel Suárez 47 seconds into the second round.

