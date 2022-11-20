Lightweight Greg “Sharp Shooter” Outlaw (11-1, 6 KOs) made short work of Wilfrido Buelvas (22-16, 16 KOs) in their rematch on Saturday night at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Outlaw won by KO at 2:53 of round one. Their first fight was a no-decision after a head clash earlier this year.

In other action, featherweight Sulaiman Segawa (14-3-1, 5 KOs) won by fourth round KO over Ernesto Guerrero (33-36, 23 KOs), lightweight Mack “Papi” Allison IV (15-3-1, 10 KOs) shut out Jonathan Perez (40-33, 32 KOs) over six rounds, bantamweight Domnique Crowder (14-0, 9 KOs) won by fourth round KO over John Mark Alimane (8-2, 4 KOs), heavyweight Malik Titus (8-0, 8 KOs) stopped Christopher Arnold (5-2, 5 KOs) in round six, middleweight Ian “Dancer” Cokley (6-1, 3 KOs) halted Zack Kuhn (10-12-1, 5 KOs) in round two, super middleweight Tyrell Boyd (8-0, 8 KOs) won by TKO2 over Fidel Monterroza Munoz (41-32-1, 33 KOs), welterweight Deshawn Chase (2-0, 1 KO) stopped Marlon Hardnick, Jr (0-6) in round one, and super middleweight Mohamed Zawadi (4-1, 4 KOs) dismissed Daniel Sostre (13-22-1, 5 KOs) in round two.

The nine-bout card billed as “Beltway Battles: Round Three” was dedicated to the memory of respected trainer, Old School Boxing Gym owner and community advocate Buddy Harrison.