Lightweight Greg “Sharp Shooter” Outlaw (11-1, 6 KOs) made short work of Wilfrido Buelvas (22-16, 16 KOs) in their rematch on Saturday night at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Outlaw won by KO at 2:53 of round one. Their first fight was a no-decision after a head clash earlier this year.
In other action, featherweight Sulaiman Segawa (14-3-1, 5 KOs) won by fourth round KO over Ernesto Guerrero (33-36, 23 KOs), lightweight Mack “Papi” Allison IV (15-3-1, 10 KOs) shut out Jonathan Perez (40-33, 32 KOs) over six rounds, bantamweight Domnique Crowder (14-0, 9 KOs) won by fourth round KO over John Mark Alimane (8-2, 4 KOs), heavyweight Malik Titus (8-0, 8 KOs) stopped Christopher Arnold (5-2, 5 KOs) in round six, middleweight Ian “Dancer” Cokley (6-1, 3 KOs) halted Zack Kuhn (10-12-1, 5 KOs) in round two, super middleweight Tyrell Boyd (8-0, 8 KOs) won by TKO2 over Fidel Monterroza Munoz (41-32-1, 33 KOs), welterweight Deshawn Chase (2-0, 1 KO) stopped Marlon Hardnick, Jr (0-6) in round one, and super middleweight Mohamed Zawadi (4-1, 4 KOs) dismissed Daniel Sostre (13-22-1, 5 KOs) in round two.
The nine-bout card billed as “Beltway Battles: Round Three” was dedicated to the memory of respected trainer, Old School Boxing Gym owner and community advocate Buddy Harrison.
No surprise with the quick win with outlaw. This was an obvious mismatch from the moment the fight was signed.