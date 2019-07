This Saturday, WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali (15-0, 11 KOs) will defend his belt for the first time against Arthur Villanueva (32-3-1, 18 KOs) in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. ESPN+ will stream the bout live. The World Boxing Council yesterday announced the officials. The referee will be Guadalupe Garcia (Mexico). Judges are Eliseo Gonzalez (Mexico), Irakly Malazonya (Russia), and Zanashir Taznaa (Mongolia). WBC Supervisor is Miguel de Pablos.