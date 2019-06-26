Rising knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. (13-0, 13 KOs) will face former world title challenger Antonio “Relentless” Orozco (28-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-round main event in the welterweight division. The card will be will take place on August 10 at The Theatre at Grand Prairie in Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN.

In other bouts:

Hector “El Finito” Tanajara (17-0, 5 KOs) will defend his USNBC Lightweight Title in a 10-round clash.

Joshua “The Professor” Franco (15-1-1, 7 KOs), the unified NABF and WBA International Bantamweight Champion will defend his titles in a 10-round fight.

Alex Rincon (6-0, 5 KOs) will fight in a six-round battle.

Travell “Black Magic” Mazion (14-0, 12 KOs) will participate in an eight-round super welterweight clash.

George Rincon (6-0, 3 KOs) will return in a six-round super lightweight battle.

Newly-signed Golden Boy prospect Tristan Kalkreuth will make his professional debut in a four-round light heavyweight fight.

Opponents for this card will be announced shortly.