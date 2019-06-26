Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

Boxing returns to Sacramento on Saturday night with local Pedro Moreno (11-0, 7 KOs) taking on Gilberto Espinoza (11-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico in the main event at Omega Products International outdoor arena. The super-lightweight match, an eight-rounder, is one of seven bouts planned by Thompson Boxing Promotions. The Southern California -based company includes an annual stop in Sacramento, with a live-streaming telecast, as part of its national schedule.

Saturday’s show will feature several prospects, including other Sacramento region fighters, super-featherweights Manuel Barreto (5-0) and William Villa (2-0).