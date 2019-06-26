UPDATE: It’s Official. Amir Khan will now take on Billy Dib for the WBC Pearl championship belt on July 12th at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

A new opponent is being sought for former world champion Amir Khan after scheduled opponent Neeraj Goyat suffering “severe injuries” in a car accident. Khan was slated to face Goyat for the WBC Pearl championship on July 12 at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, however Goyat reportedly suffered injuries to his head, face and left arm and is currently hospitalized. More to come…