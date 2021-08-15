El peso welter # 1 de la OMB, Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) ganó a través de un impresionante KO en el octavo asalto sobre el # 5 de la OMB Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-2-1, 18 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Ford Center en The Star en Frisco, Texas. Ortiz derribó a Kavaliauskas dos veces en el octavo round para terminarlo.
