Ortiz KOs Kavaliauskas en ocho rounds en Texas El peso welter # 1 de la OMB, Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) ganó a través de un impresionante KO en el octavo asalto sobre el # 5 de la OMB Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-2-1, 18 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Ford Center en The Star en Frisco, Texas. Ortiz derribó a Kavaliauskas dos veces en el octavo round para terminarlo. Casimero vence a Rigondeaux por decisión dividida AMB planea eliminar títulos interinos

Top Boxing News

