Niyomtrong-Rosa por título AMB será en Tailandia En otra subasta , Petchyindee Boxing Promotions ganó los derechos para promocionar la pelea entre el súper campeón de peso mínimo de la AMB Thammanoon Niyomtrong y el campeón regular Erick Rosa. El equipo que representaba a Niyomtrong ofertó $140,000, lo que superó los $122,000 de Shuan Boxing, el promotor de Rosa. La pelea se llevará a cabo en Tailandia con posibles fechas del 22 de febrero y 2 de marzo de 2023. AMB volverá a clasificar a los boxeadores Rusos Golden Boy gana la subasta de Stanionis-Ortiz Jr. Like this: Like Loading...

