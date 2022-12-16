En otra subasta , Petchyindee Boxing Promotions ganó los derechos para promocionar la pelea entre el súper campeón de peso mínimo de la AMB Thammanoon Niyomtrong y el campeón regular Erick Rosa. El equipo que representaba a Niyomtrong ofertó $140,000, lo que superó los $122,000 de Shuan Boxing, el promotor de Rosa. La pelea se llevará a cabo en Tailandia con posibles fechas del 22 de febrero y 2 de marzo de 2023.
