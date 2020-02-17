El ex campeón mundial de peso mosca del WBC, Cristofer “Latigo” Rosales (29-5, 20 KOs) regresa al ring el 13 de marzo. Se enfrentará a Szilveszter Kanalas (14-10, 9 KOs) de Hungría en un evento principal de 8 rounds de peso súper mosca en el Manual Artime Community Center & Theatre en Miami, Florida.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
