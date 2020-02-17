February 17, 2020
Nicaragüense Rosales ex campeon del WBC reaparece el 13 de marzo en Florida

El ex campeón mundial de peso mosca del WBC,  Cristofer “Latigo” Rosales (29-5, 20 KOs) regresa al ring el 13 de marzo. Se enfrentará a Szilveszter Kanalas (14-10, 9 KOs) de Hungría en un evento principal de 8 rounds de peso súper mosca en el Manual Artime Community Center & Theatre en Miami, Florida.

