Nicaragüense Rosales ex campeon del WBC reaparece el 13 de marzo en Florida El ex campeón mundial de peso mosca del WBC, Cristofer “Latigo” Rosales (29-5, 20 KOs) regresa al ring el 13 de marzo. Se enfrentará a Szilveszter Kanalas (14-10, 9 KOs) de Hungría en un evento principal de 8 rounds de peso súper mosca en el Manual Artime Community Center & Theatre en Miami, Florida. Navarrete un gran favorito 50:1 sobre Santisima para retener su titulo OMB el sábado Mauricio Sulaiman: Varios inmortales en la historia del peso mosca del WBC

