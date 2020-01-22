January 22, 2020
New Ramirez-Postal co-feature

Undefeated middleweight Esquiva “La Pantera” Falcao (25-0, 17 KOs) will look to turn back Ainiwaer Yilixiati (17-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight fight Saturday, February 1 at Mission Hills Haikou in Haikou, Hainan, China. Falcao-Yilixiati will serve as the co-feature to the bout between WBC/WBO junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez and former world champion Viktor “The Iceman” Postol on ESPN after the original co-feature between former 130lb champ Masayuki Ito and Yongqiang Yang fell out.

In live action on the ESPN+ undercard stream:

Unbeaten Chinese prospect Yongqiang Yang (13-0, 10 KOs) will face Filipino veteran Jhon “The Disaster” Gemino (21-12-1, 11 KOs) in a 12-rounder for the WBO International 130-pound belt.

Chinese lightweight Jianhao Diao (2-0, 2 KOs) will take on Eduardo “The Nightmare” Mancito (18-10-2, 9 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Korean super middleweight Sung Jae Jo (11-0, 8 KOs) will fight Zulipikaer Maimaitiali (12-2-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific title.

