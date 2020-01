Former two-division world champion Danny Garcia is a whopping -3750 favorite against Ivan Redkach on Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Redkach backers can get +1500. The bout will headline a Showtime telecast.

Former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd is an even more lopsided favorite at -5000 vs. Francisco Santana +2000 in the ten round co-feature.