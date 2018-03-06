New opponent for Baranchyk, Petr Petrov

Undefeated 140-pound contender Ivan Baranchyk will now face former world title challenger Petr Petrov this Friday in the co-featured bout on SHOWTIME from Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, SD. The contest will be an eliminator for the #2 position in the IBF junior welterweight world rankings. Petrov replaces Anthony Yigit, who has withdrawn due to illness.

Also added to the SHOWTIME tripleheader is a heavyweight matchup featuring undefeated prospect Junior Fa taking on once-beaten Craig Lewis in an eight-round bout to open up the telecast. In the previously announced 12-round main event, undefeated 140-pound contender Regis Prograis will face former unified world champion Julius Indongo for the interim WBC super lightweight world championship.

“Baranchyk and Petrov are both known for their all-action styles and are never in a bad fight. It is a tremendous addition to this card and I’m thrilled we were able to put the bout together on short notice. The fact that Petr was training for another fight once again made it possible to create a superior fight under difficult circumstances,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.