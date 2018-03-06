Hughie Fury: I’ve got the buzz back

Hughie Fury is ready to punch his way back into world heavyweight title contention once he’s claimed the British Heavyweight crown. Fury makes his return to the ring on May 12 at Bolton’s Macron Stadium, Premier Suite, when he challenges the reigning British Champion Sam Sexton for his title.

“I’ve got the buzz back and I’m really excited to get back into the ring again,” said Hughie. “The heavyweight division has really come alive and it’s the perfect time for me to get myself back into a great position to be challenging for a world title again in the not-to-distant-future, whether it’s against Wilder, Joshua or Parker.

“Wilder had an entertaining fight against Ortiz and showed that he’s a dangerous man when he’s hurt to come back and knock out Ortiz like that. He showed that he’s not scared to face anyone and took the fight against Ortiz when nobody wanted to touch him. Fair play to Ortiz, though, he’s a tough man and showed plenty of heart and I’m sure he’ll be back,”

“With Joshua against Parker, I think that styles make fights and Carlos Takam gave Joshua plenty of problems last time out. Parker can’t stand still in front of him because Joshua can bang, he’s got to use plenty of movement and he could cause a massive upset.”

Fury has based himself in Bolton with father and trainer Peter as he prepares for the Sexton clash and is not underestimating the Norwich puncher who upset the odds to claim the Lonsdale belt against Gary Cornish last October.

He added, “Sexton wanted and called for the fight against me when no one else wanted it and I respect him for that. I’m under no illusions, this is going to be a hard fight and I know to get where I want to be and that’s challenging for a world title, I’ve got to beat him and take the British belt first. I’ve been locked away with my dad training hard and working on plenty of things and people will notice a major difference in me this time around.”