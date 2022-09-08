The crossroads, twelve round lightweight clash between former world title challenger Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1) and undefeated rising star William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) has been rescheduled to take place on Saturday, October 29. Fight fans will now be able to enjoy the fight a week earlier, as the event was previously announced for Saturday, November 5. The bout will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego and will be broadcast live worldwide exclusively on DAZN. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
They had this going the same day as Bivol – Zurdo. This is an excellent, all action, fight on paper.
Never heard of this “Zepeda” before…26-0 with 23 KO’s…don’t know how I missed that.