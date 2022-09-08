The crossroads, twelve round lightweight clash between former world title challenger Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1) and undefeated rising star William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) has been rescheduled to take place on Saturday, October 29. Fight fans will now be able to enjoy the fight a week earlier, as the event was previously announced for Saturday, November 5. The bout will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego and will be broadcast live worldwide exclusively on DAZN. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

