Due to problems with the visa with his original challenger, the WBO 105 pound champion Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez (14-1, 5 KOs) will have a new opponent for the main event this Saturday at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing.

“Colombian Gabriel Mendoza had some issues with his visa and will not be able to travel for his fight with Bimbito, but we went to work immediately and now he will face the Mexican Áxel Aragón (13-2-1 , 8 KOs),” said Peter Rivera, vice president of PRBBP.

The bout will be a rematch as Méndez previously beat Aragón by unanimous decision in September last year when they fought for the WBO NABO belt.

In the co-main bout of the night, undefeated Patrick Cora (8-0, 6 KOs) will face also unbeaten Luis Midyael Sánchez (8-0, 6 KOs) at eight rounds and at 154 pounds.

The rest of the action will have the Dominican Felix Diaz (20-3, 10 KOs), gold medalist at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, facing the Mexican Darío Fermán (18-6, 15 KOs) at 10 rounds and 147 pounds.

At 10 rounds, meanwhile, Dominican Yenifel Vicente (35-4-2, 27 KOs) will fight against Mexican Victor Ruiz (23-10, 16 KOs) at 122 pounds; six rounds, Puerto Rican John Correa (6-0, 5 KOs) will face Mexican Edgardo Velázquez (12-0, 12 KOs) at 154 pounds; eight rounds, Dominican Frency Fortunato (7-0, 6 KOs) will face Mexican Marcos Muñiz (14-0, 11 KOs) at 122 pounds.

Another four fights will complete the event.