Boxing returns to San Antonio’s Alamodome on November 9th with middleweight knockout artist James “Mandingo Warrior” Kirkland (33-2, 29 KOs) taking on the “New Orleans Nightmare” Jas Phipps (10-7, 5 KOs) in a six round main event.

The card will also feature Eddie Ortiz (9-0-2, 4 KOs) defending his World Boxing Council USNBC silver middleweight title against Alexis Camacho (22-6, 20 KOs) in an eight round middleweight contest.

Alamo City Fight Night is presented by Davies Entertainment.